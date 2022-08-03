CT Sun’s Alyssa Thomas Joins Elite Group With Second Triple-Double

NESN Logo Sign In

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas recorded her second WNBA triple-double Tuesday and joined a short but mighty list doing so.

The first of these two stellar performances took place on July 22 in the Sun’s 94-84 win over the Minnesota Lynx. Thomas reflected on her 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds following the game.

Her second of two triple-doubles of her WNBA career came in Tuesday’s 87-63 victory over the Phoenix Mercury. She had 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists on yet another history-making night, following being named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for July.

After Tuesday’s statline, the 6-foot-2 forward becomes the third player to join an exclusive list of players with more than one triple-double this year. The other two players in the group are New York Liberty standout Sabrina Ionescu and Chicago Sky star Candace Parker, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

ESPN Stats and Info also noted before this WNBA season, no player had ever recorded two triple-doubles in one season. It goes to show the progress the league is making.

Alyssa Thomas recorded her second triple-double in as many weeks tonight, joining Sabrina Ionescu and Candace Parker as players with multiple this season.



Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman, Thomas and head coach Curt Miller all reflected on ‘the engine’s’ performance on Tuesday following the game.