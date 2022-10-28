Why It Never Quite Worked Out With Bruins, Jack Studnicka

Hopes were high when it came to Jack Studnicka after the Bruins selected him in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

But it never quite worked out in Boston.

Studnicka was traded to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night during the Bruins’ 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. He’ll likely get the ice time north of the border he never got while with the Black and Gold and get the NHL reps he’s been working so hard to get.

It’s been a tough road to the NHL for Studnicka, who looked like a lock last season to crack the Bruins roster after bulking up and having a strong camp. But he only played in 15 games and that was due to injuries and COVID-19 problems.

With a new head coach in town and some bottom-six players struggling, many thought this could be the year Studnicka finally broke out. Even after a rough preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers, he took Jim Montgomery’s message to heart and bounced back with a strong showing the next game against the New York Rangers.

Studnicka made the Opening Night roster but never made it into the lineup. It’s unfortunate for the 23-year-old, but with how the Bruins started the season, there just wasn’t room for him on a consistent basis. At some point, Bruins management needed to decide what to do with Studnicka and decide whether he fit with this team or would be better suited elsewhere.

That’s what happened Thursday, and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was asked why it never worked out with Studnicka despite the promise and potential.