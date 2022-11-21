Richard Sherman Shocked By Jets QB Zach Wilson’s Assessment Of Play

Zach Wilson didn’t seem interested in taking blame for the Jets’ loss to the Patriots on Sunday, which caught the ire of a former All-Pro cornerback.

New England took a 10-3 win over New York at Gillette Stadium thanks to a heroic 84-yard punt return touchdown from rookie Marcus Jones. Despite not scoring a touchdown on offense, Wilson was defiant in his belief he and the offense were not to blame for the loss.

The Jets totaled two yards in the second half, and punter Braden Mann had more punts than the second-year quarterback had pass completions at 10-to-9. Fans were quick to put Wilson on blast for not taking responsibility for the loss, especially as a captain of the team.

“Wow. (Nine) completions the entire game and 10 punts,” Richard Sherman tweeted. “You have let Defense down.”

Sherman has seen many highs and lows of quarterback play throughout his 11-year career, so it’s fair to say the retired corner has an informed opinion on Wilson’s comments.

Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson — no relation — voiced his frustrations with the offense after the loss, and New York will have to hope it can fix its issues before Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, though the Jets may catch a break if Justin Fields is unable to play due to a left shoulder injury.