How’s Tom Brady Feeling In Wake Of Retirement? QB Reportedly ‘Exhausted’

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the National Football League on Wednesday morning after 23 successful seasons behind center. The 45-year-old concluded his storybook career with seven Super Bowls, including six with the New England Patriots, and an unmatched number of records and historical feats.
But it’s clear Brady has had enough.
ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, who has been closely tied with Brady and his camp, used the term “exhausted” when describing how Brady is feeling in the wake of his decision to retire.
“This was not necessarily a decision that he made at the time of the filming of that video, but ultimately one that he has been contemplating since the season’s end. He informed the Bucs at 6 a.m. today, two hours later posted that video,” Darlington said Wednesday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up.”
“Talking to people around him, the way that I would kind of explain his current state, is probably pretty simple and that is exhausted,” Darlington said. “At 45 years old, he is exhausted by a long and storied football career, but he is also exhausted by the last six months of his life. He is still going through those motions. Let’s not forget that it was during a football season, a time in which he is ultimately so focused on the game, that he also endured the heartbreak of a divorce.”
Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen confirmed their divorce Oct. 28 after weeks of rumors that the power couple was nearing a split. At the time, Brady and Bündchen confirmed they would co-parent the children they shared together, which has been seen on their respective social media channels.
“So now he wants to recharge, he wants to rebuild, and he wants to kind of move on with his life,” Darlington added. “So I think that from the standpoint of both the long term and the short term, Brady absolutely recognizes that he’s done. As one person put it, done done.”
Brady’s “for good” retirement, as he said in his own words, comes one year after his initial retirement which lasted merely 40 days. It caused many to speculate whether this time actually does mean Brady is walking away, but all indications make it seem like that is the case.
Following a career that might never be duplicated, Brady is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028.