How’s Tom Brady Feeling In Wake Of Retirement? QB Reportedly ‘Exhausted’

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the National Football League on Wednesday morning after 23 successful seasons behind center. The 45-year-old concluded his storybook career with seven Super Bowls, including six with the New England Patriots, and an unmatched number of records and historical feats.

But it’s clear Brady has had enough.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, who has been closely tied with Brady and his camp, used the term “exhausted” when describing how Brady is feeling in the wake of his decision to retire.

“This was not necessarily a decision that he made at the time of the filming of that video, but ultimately one that he has been contemplating since the season’s end. He informed the Bucs at 6 a.m. today, two hours later posted that video,” Darlington said Wednesday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“Talking to people around him, the way that I would kind of explain his current state, is probably pretty simple and that is exhausted,” Darlington said. “At 45 years old, he is exhausted by a long and storied football career, but he is also exhausted by the last six months of his life. He is still going through those motions. Let’s not forget that it was during a football season, a time in which he is ultimately so focused on the game, that he also endured the heartbreak of a divorce.”

Here's how I'd best describe my understanding of Tom Brady's mentality as he retires: Exhausted. Ready to recharge and rebuild. As I wrote in my recent essay about Brady, "There's more to remaining ageless than the velocity of a pass." He left it all on the field. All of it. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 1, 2023

Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen confirmed their divorce Oct. 28 after weeks of rumors that the power couple was nearing a split. At the time, Brady and Bündchen confirmed they would co-parent the children they shared together, which has been seen on their respective social media channels.