NESN Names Men’s/Women’s All-Tournament Beanpot Teams

The men’s and women’s Beanpot delivered once again, whether it was with pulse-pounding finishes or terrific individual performances.
While both Beanpot trophies made their way into the hands of Northeastern, the tournaments featured some of the best players college hockey has to offer and they shone bright on the big stage.
NESN put together Beanpot All-Tournament teams for the men’s and women’s side consisting of three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie.
Here are the six players who made their way on the men’s All-Tournament team:
FORWARDS
Matthew Coronato, Harvard: The sophomore center was a catalyst for the Crimson’s offense, netting a tournament-leading four goals with two coming in each contest. Coronato, who was selected No. 13 overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2021 NHL Draft, routinely showcased a powerful slapshot from the left dot to find the back of the net often.
Aidan McDonough, Northeastern: The senior captain came through with one of the biggest goals of his career as McDonough was the only player to score in the shootout in the championship bout. McDonough, who is a Milton, Mass. native, also potted a goal in a semifinal win over Boston University.
Sean Farrell, Harvard: Farrell propelled Harvard’s attack alongside Coronato. The junior forward missed last year’s Beanpot due to playing in the Winter Olympics, but made up for it with three assists and stellar offensive showings for the Crimson.
DEFENSE
Domenick Fensore, Boston University: The captain played a major role for the Terriers at the Beanpot. He led BU in points during the tournament as he registered three assists.
Eamon Powell, Boston College: Powell was one of only two defensemen to score a goal in the tournament. Powell did so in the consolation game while also adding an assist to lift the Eagles over the rival Terriers.
GOALIE
Devon Levi, Northeastern: The junior netminder proved to be the ultimate difference-maker for the Huskies. Levi earned not only Beanpot MVP honors, but he was also named the Eberly Award winner, given to the goalie with the best save percentage in the tournament. Levi stopped 65 of the 68 shots for a .956 save percentage, which was good for seventh-best all-time.
WOMEN’S
FORWARDS
Maureen Murphy, Northeastern: Murphy did it all for the Huskies en route to being recognized as the Beanpot MVP. The graduate senior put home a tournament-leading three goals and added an assist to help Northeastern secure the title.
Alina Mueller, Northeastern: Alongside Murphy, Mueller powered a sensational top line for the Huskies that also featured Chloé Aurard. Mueller displayed her exceptional playmaking skills in the two games by tallying a goal and two assists.
Shannon Hollands, Harvard: The Crimson’s offense had a bounce-back performance in the consolation round against BU, courtesy of Hollands. The junior center netted two goals to lead Harvard in scoring in the tournament.
DEFENSE
Cayla Barnes, Boston College: The dynamic ability of Barnes was evident as soon as she stepped on the ice. The senior captain delivered standout play in all three zones and wound up with a goal and two assists for the runner-up Eagles.
Brooke Disher, Boston University: The freshman stepped up in her first Beanpot and served as a key contributor for the Terriers. Disher was tied for the team lead in goals with two.
GOALIE
Gwyneth Philips, Northeastern: The senior netminder turned in two phenomenal performances to earn the Bertagna Award for the the tournament’s top goalie. Philips stopped 53 of the 55 shots she faced for a .964 save percentage.