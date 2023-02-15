NESN Names Men’s/Women’s All-Tournament Beanpot Teams

The men’s and women’s Beanpot delivered once again, whether it was with pulse-pounding finishes or terrific individual performances.

While both Beanpot trophies made their way into the hands of Northeastern, the tournaments featured some of the best players college hockey has to offer and they shone bright on the big stage.

NESN put together Beanpot All-Tournament teams for the men’s and women’s side consisting of three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie.

Here are the six players who made their way on the men’s All-Tournament team:

FORWARDS

Matthew Coronato, Harvard: The sophomore center was a catalyst for the Crimson’s offense, netting a tournament-leading four goals with two coming in each contest. Coronato, who was selected No. 13 overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2021 NHL Draft, routinely showcased a powerful slapshot from the left dot to find the back of the net often.

Aidan McDonough, Northeastern: The senior captain came through with one of the biggest goals of his career as McDonough was the only player to score in the shootout in the championship bout. McDonough, who is a Milton, Mass. native, also potted a goal in a semifinal win over Boston University.

Sean Farrell, Harvard: Farrell propelled Harvard’s attack alongside Coronato. The junior forward missed last year’s Beanpot due to playing in the Winter Olympics, but made up for it with three assists and stellar offensive showings for the Crimson.