Top Two Lessons Patriots Can Learn From Chiefs, Eagles As Super Bowl Nears

In many ways, the Chiefs and Eagles reached Super Bowl LVII in fashions reminiscent of what Patriots fans got used to seeing for two decades. If you’re a New Englander, you could view Kansas City and Philadelphia as evidence that Bill Belichick doesn’t need to make wild changes to get his team back into contention.

But the Patriots also could learn a thing or two from this season’s Super Bowl participants.

Ahead of the divisional round, we looked at one lesson New England could take from each team remaining in the NFL playoffs. Now, with Sunday’s big game just around the corner, we’re repeating the exercise while focusing solely on the Chiefs and Eagles.

With that said, here are the top two lessons the Patriots could learn from the AFC and NFC champs:

BUILD THROUGH THE DRAFT, BUT NOT JUST THE DRAFT

Both of these points might feel more like reminders than things that must be learned, as they represent things the Patriots used to do better than any other franchise. But New England is an entirely different operation in the post-Tom Brady era, so perhaps Belichick and company need a refresh.

As pointed out by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer in his latest Monday Morning Quarterback column, the Chiefs and Eagles both entered the postseason with 32 homegrown players on their 53-man rosters. For Kansas City, that number is up from 21 in 2019, when it won the Super Bowl. With Patrick Mahomes now making a preposterous amount of money, the Chiefs have committed to developing their own players and getting the most out of them while they’re on rookie contracts.

Furthermore, all 10 of Kansas City’s draft picks in 2022 made the initial 53-man roster. An impressive nine of those picks were active for the Chiefs’ second-round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with four starting and all seeing at least 14 snaps. That’s an atypically large amount of production from rookies on an elite team.