Eagles Reportedly Releasing Darius Slay; Should Patriots Pursue Star Corner?

Despite re-signing Jonathan Jones, the Patriots still could use a significant upgrade at cornerback. That’s especially true if you buy into the theory that Jones could replace Devin McCourty at free safety.

Well, it just so happens that one of the NFL’s top corners is about to hit the open market.

The Philadelphia Eagles plan to release Darius Slay after failing to agree on a restructured contract, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning, citing sources. Rumors of a potential trade involving Slay popped up last week, but the 32-year-old now is set to hit free agency.

Slay is coming off another strong season, finishing the 2022 campaign as Pro Football Focus’s 21st-ranked cornerback a year after finishing fourth. The 2013 second-round pick racked up two interceptions, 14 passes defended and 55 tackles. Slay obviously is getting older (he’ll turn 33 next January) but he remains a very good boundary cornerback.

So, should the Patriots make a run at him?

Well, it’s complicated. First of all, Slay has a well-documented and checkered history with Matt Patricia, whose future in New England remains unclear. For what it’s worth, Patricia recently was connected to a potential job with the Eagles. Slay also likely wants — and deserves — a big contract, something the Patriots might not be willing to give to an aging cornerback.

