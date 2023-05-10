Marcus Smart, Celtics Believe In Joe Mazzulla ‘To The Fullest’

The Celtics have their backs against the wall after an embarrassing Game 5 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

There is plenty of blame to go around, but Boston boasts a roster filled with talent that has made it easy for blame to be pointed at head coach Joe Mazzulla.

The first-year head coach was thrust into the position after Ime Udoka — now the head coach of the Houston Rockets — was suspended for off-court behavior just ahead of training camp. The 34-year-old had no prior NBA head coaching experience, but Mazzulla ended up leading the Celtics to the second-best record in the league. Of course, some of that is because he inherited a team with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, but Mazzulla also knew what buttons to press and when.

One black cloud over him, though, remains his occasional hesitation to call a timeout, something that hurt Boston in Game 4 before the Celtics lost in overtime.

But even with all the criticism surrounding Mazzulla, it doesn’t appear the Celtics feel he deserves all the flak.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, Marcus Smart gave a ringing endorsement of Mazzulla on behalf of the Celtics.

“We still believe in our coach,” Smart told Bulpett. “We believe in Joe to the fullest. We haven’t lost faith in him and we won’t. He has a game plan; it’s on us to go out and execute it. We’re the ones out there playing, so we’ve got to help him. He’s been doing great.