Alex Cora Had Understandable Thought After Yankees’ Lucky Break

Brayan Bello only gave up two runs to the Yankees on Sunday night, and they weren’t exactly earned.

With New York runners on second and third with two outs in the second inning, Bello appeared to work himself out of the jam by inducing a weakly hit ground ball off the bat of Jose Trevino. Kiké Hernández was perfectly positioned up to the middle to field the grounder, and he would have had plenty of time to throw out the Yankees catcher who isn’t very fleet of foot.

But the baseball gods didn’t do Boston any favors, as Trevino’s bouncer struck the front side of second base and ricocheted into the outfield. Both runners crossed the plate and the Red Sox suddenly found themselves trailing by one in the Bronx. And at that juncture, manager Alex Cora couldn’t help but feel a little defeated.

“I felt like saying, ‘You know what? Let’s go home,'” Cora told reporters, per The Boston Globe.

Cora’s club ultimately overcame that tough break and logged a series win. Bello and three Red Sox relievers kept the Yankees off the scoreboard the rest of the way and Hernández was responsible for Boston’s go-ahead RBI in the 10th inning.

The Red Sox now will try to ride the momentum into Monday's matchup with the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park.