Tanner Houck on Sunday officially was placed on the 15-day injured list two days after the Boston Red Sox right-hander suffered a facial fracture.

Houck was hit in the face with a line drive during Boston’s series opener against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Friday night. He immediately went to the ground and was assisted off the field by the training staff before being taken to the hospital.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who initially said Houck “got lucky,” in reference to how the situation could have been worse, offered another update Sunday afternoon before Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Yankees.

“He’s going to see the doctor at the end of the week, then go from there,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “I don’t know if surgery is needed or not. All I know is talking to (Garrett Whitlock) this morning, he (Houck) finally got some rest yesterday. He’s feeling better.”

Cora’s update indicates it’s not yet certain Houck will be able to return immediately following the 15-day window, which is retroactive to Saturday. Cora also did not know who would replace Houck in Boston’s starting rotation.

Houck could visit the team Sunday, Cora said.

“As of now, he’s a tough kid. We knew that,” Cora said. “Like I said before, we were lucky. He was lucky. The fact that he’s going to be OK, that means a lot.”

The Red Sox recalled Kaleb Ort from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday to take Houck’s roster spot. The club also moved back its starting pitchers by one day with Ort starting the afternoon contest against New York.