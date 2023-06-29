Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Ace Chris Sale

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale was starting to return to form in his previous four starts until the southpaw was abruptly removed in the fourth inning of Boston’s game against the Cincinnati Reds on June 1 at Fenway Park.

Following the Red Sox win that night, Boston’s skipper Alex Cora told reporters Sale was going to have an MRI for “shoulder soreness” the following day.

The result? Sale landed on the 15-day injured list, a “gut punch” to the veteran lefty and the ailment was described as shoulder inflammation by the Red Sox.

Cora provided an update on Sale prior to Wednesday’s game against the Miami Marlins stating the 34-year-old would have another MRI on Thursday to see how he is healing, according to Mass Live’s Sean McAdam.

Sale was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list on June 9, making the ace eligible to return on Aug. 2.

McAdam added Sale is expected to address the media following the MRI.