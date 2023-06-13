Countless Philadelphia Eagles fans were curious how Darius Slay would respond to the organization’s offseason hiring of senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia.

The veteran cornerback, who didn’t have the best relationship with Patricia when the two represented the Detroit Lions, has since referred to the reunion as “cordial.”

“It’s another day at the office,” Slay told reporters while at a charity golf event in the Detroit area on Monday, per the Detroit Free Press’ Jenna Malinowski. “We both got the same goal, just going out there to compete and win a championship, so that’s the main focus.”

Slay, along with other former Lions players, previously shared his opinions of Patricia on social media. Slay also noted how he felt “disrespect” from Patricia while meeting with the media before Super Bowl LVII in February.

The defensive-minded Patricia joined the Eagles this offseason after working as an offensive play-caller for the New England Patriots last season. New England replaced its longtime assistant with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien this offseason, a move that has went over well with current Patriots like Kendrick Bourne.