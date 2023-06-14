Jets Sign Another Ex-Aaron Rodgers Teammate After Major Injury News

The New York Jets reunited quarterback Aaron Rodgers with another former Green Bay Packers teammate Tuesday, signing safety Adrian Amos to bolster their secondary.

A source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that Amos’ one-year deal could be worth up to $4 million.

Amos, 30, joins the Jets after four seasons with the Chicago Bears and four seasons with the Packers. The 2015 fifth-round pick is one of four NFL players to start in all 82 regular-season games the last five years.

The move comes on the heels of some concerning injury news for the Jets, as multiple reports indicate safety Chuck Clark suffered a potentially serious knee injury in practice last week. New York acquired Clark from the Baltimore Ravens back in March. He was expected to start alongside Jordan Whitehead this season.

Expectations are high for the Jets ahead of the 2023 campaign, thanks to their talented young core and Rodgers’ arrival. The Jets already tapped into Rodgers’ Packers pipeline to boost their offense, bringing in wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, but the Amos signing could be just as significant on the defensive side.

The AFC East figures to be extremely competitive this season, with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins also looking like legitimate playoff contenders. And we probably shouldn’t write off the New England Patriots, either, especially with Bill O’Brien back as offensive coordinator and their ongoing pursuit of star wideout DeAndre Hopkins.