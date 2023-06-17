Justin Turner Locked In Offensively As Red Sox Defeat Yankees

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Justin Turner had himself a night!

The 15-year veteran led Boston’s offense as they blew out their archrival New York Yankees on a warm Friday night.

“I talked to Dustin Pedroia about this a little bit,” Turner told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He talked about the difficulties of hitting in the first few months but if you can kind of keep your head above water and once the weather turns and it warms up, it’s a great place to hit. Obviously, this is one of those warmer nights.”

Turner went 3-for-5 with a two-run shot in the second inning and a grand slam in the third. He finished the night with six RBIs and three runs scored.

The Red Sox scored 15 runs off 17 hits in the game with Turner and Masataka Yoshida leading the way. Adding to Turner’s multi-hit night, Yoshida obviously benefitted from having the extra day off. The rookie left fielder finished a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs.

“The machine was rolling tonight,” Turner explained. “Guys using the whole field, driving the ball, wearing out the Monster. Setting things up and you know, just kept the line moving.”

The Red Sox will look to keep the offense rolling when they face the Yankees Saturday night. The game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET from Fenway Park and will be aired on FOX.