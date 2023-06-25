The Red Sox have a number of prospects flourishing in the minor league system, one of the most notable being 2021 first round draft pick Marcelo Mayer.

Mayer was recently called up to Boston’s Double-A affiliate Portland Sea Dogs, and caught up with NESN’s Tom Caron on this week’s episode of the TC & Company Podcast to discuss his progression through the minor league system and the adaptations he’s made as he’s made the jump from Single-A to Double-A baseball.

