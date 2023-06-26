Had the Celtics not been aggressive in their pursuit of Kristaps Porzingis, another NBA team reportedly was ready to bounce.

Boston beat the buzzer last week when it executed a three-team trade with Washington and Memphis to acquire Porzingis from the Wizards. Had the teams not worked out the deal before Porzingis’ opt-in deadline, the 7-foot-3 center very well could have bailed on the final year of his deal and hit free agency.

Had Porzingis made that decision, he might have received a call from Brad Stevens’ predecessor. According to veteran NBA insider Marc Stein, Danny Ainge’s Utah Jazz reportedly were poised to make a run at Porzingis if he ended up on the open market.

Porzingis ultimately ended up in a great situation, at least on paper. The 2018 All-Star is joining a Celtics team that was one of the league’s best the past handful of seasons and Boston apparently has very high hopes for the uniquely talented big man. Stevens and company reportedly are “strongly expected” to give a contract extension to Porzingis, whose team reportedly expressed a desire to stay in Boston long-term as the trade was being finalized.

The 27-year-old has a chance to enjoy a great Year 1 on Causeway Street, as the Celtics emerged as the 2024 NBA championship betting favorites after landing Porzingis.