Red Sox Fans Will Love Mic’d Up Rob Refsnyder After Jarren Duran Catch

Chances are many Red Sox fans had a similar reaction to outfielder Rob Refsnyder as they watched Jarren Duran make a stellar defensive play in Boston’s series finale against the New York Yankees on Sunday night.

With two outs in the third inning and a Yankees baserunner at second base, Red Sox starter Brayan Bello allowed a Anthony Rizzo hit deep into centerfield. Duran, though, perfectly tracked the fly ball into the triangle in centerfield and made a basket catch for the final out of the frame.

Refsnyder, who was mic’d up on ESPN’s broadcast at the time, expressed his excitement upon seeing how Duran kept the game tied 1-1.

“Yeah! That a boy!” Refsnyder shouted before running to congratulate Duran himself, as shared by the Red Sox.

WHAT A PLAY BY JARREN DURAN! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/gU3kTu0pZb — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 18, 2023

After Boston’s 4-1 win, Duran explained what was going through his mind on the play and shared how he would have went into the centerfield wall should he have had to. Fortunately for him, he was able to track the ball onto the warning track but remain just shy of the wall itself.

With the help of Duran and a few other impressive defensive plays, the Red Sox swept the Yankees in the three-game series at Fenway Park.