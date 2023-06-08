Red Sox Vs. Guardians Lineups: Christian Arroyo Returns In Series Finale

Christian Arroyo will be back in the lineup as the Boston Red Sox try to secure a series win against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Thursday night.

Boston and Cleveland split the first two games of the three-game set with the Guardians claiming a 5-2 victory Wednesday.

Arroyo will be back at second base and bat seventh after missing the first two games in Cleveland. Center fielder Jarren Duran will jump into the leadoff spot with Alex Verdugo starting the game on the bench.

The Guardians will hand the ball to right-hander Aaron Civale while the Red Sox counter with left-hander Matt Dermody.

First pitch between the Red Sox and Guardians is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the starting lineups for both teams here.

RED SOX (31-31)

Jarren Duran, CF

Mastaka Yoshida, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Triston Casas, 1B

Rob Refsnyder, RF

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Kiké Hernández, SS