The Red Sox fell short after a rain delay and in 10 innings Monday night but can earn a bounce-back win over the Rockies at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

Boston saw familiar faces from Colorado make an impact, and while players like Christian Arroyo stepped up and made big plays, it was defensive miscues that were the story Monday night.

Manager Alex Cora will switch things up in the middle matchup of the interleague series with Alex Verdugo back in his leadoff spot. Masataka Yoshida is back after a one-day rest and batting behind Verdugo.

Kiké Hernández will sit Tuesday, and Pablo Reyes will start at shortstop and bat at the bottom of the order.

Justin Turner and Triston Casas will swap first base and designated hitter duties, and Reese McGuire will back stop for Kutter Crawford.

Here are the starting lineups for Monday's Red Sox-Rockies game.

BOSTON RED SOX (33-34)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Justin Turner, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Triston Casas, DH

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Pablo Reyes, SS

Kutter Crawford, RHP (1-3, 3.68 ERA)

COLORADO ROCKIES (28-40)

Jurickson Profar, DH

Ezequiel Tovar, SS

Ryan McMahon, 3B

Elias Díaz, C

Nolan Jones, RF

Randal Grichuk, LF

Mike Moustakas, 1B

Harold Castro, 2B

Brenton Doyle, CF

Chase Anderson, RHP (0-0, 2.25 ERA)