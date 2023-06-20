The Boston Red Sox will try to extend their five-game win streak as they take the diamond at Target Field and face the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Boston earned a 9-3 win in the series opener Monday night.

Jarren Duran has been left out of the starting lineup after hitting three doubles Monday. Alex Verdugo will return to the leadoff spot and play right field while Masataka Yoshida returns to left field and bats cleanup. Pablo Reyes was a last-minute scratch, sidelined with a right abdominal strain, putting Christian Arroyo at second base and Kiké Hernández at shortstop.

Right-hander Kutter Crawford will get the start for the Red Sox. Crawford, who has a 6.30 ERA in his three starts in the month of June, allowed four runs on five hits in four innings against the Colorado Rockies last Tuesday.

The Twins will counter with right-hander Bailey Ober, who has gone six innings with two runs or less in two of his previous three starts.

First pitch from Target Field is set for 7:40 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

BOSTON RED SOX (38-35)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Adam Duvall, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Kiké Hernández, SS

Kutter Crawford, RHP (1-3, 4.20)

MINNESOTA TWINS (36-37)

Edouard Julien, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Byron Buxton, DH

Joey Gallo, LF

Royce Lewis, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Willi Castro, CF

Bailey Ober, RHP (4-3, 2.65 ERA)