The Red Sox and the Twins will wrap up their four-game series in Minnesota on Thursday afternoon.

Boston’s lineup will look a bit different for the finale at Target Field. With Alex Verdugo on the bereavement list, Adam Duvall will make his first start of the season in right field. The veteran slugger will patrol the outfield alongside Masataka Yoshida and Jarren Duran.

Alex Cora’s club also will have a new face at shortstop. After taking Corey Kluber’s active roster spot Wednesday, David Hamilton is set to make his first Major League Baseball start. The 25-year-old will bat in the eight spot behind Connor Wong, who’s slated to handle the bulk of the Red Sox’s catching duties the next few weeks as Reese McGuire deals with an oblique injury.

Justin Garza will be the opener for Boston on Thursday, but the lion’s share of innings on the mound could belong to Brandon Walter. The left-hander was called up from Triple-A Worcester roughly three hours before first pitch.

Here are the lineups for the Red Sox-Twins series finale, which you can watch on NESN, beginning with an hour of pregame coverage at 12 p.m. ET.

RED SOX (39-36)

Jarren Duran, CF

Justin Turner, DH

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, RF

Triston Casas, 1B

Connor Wong, C

David Hamilton, SS

Pablo Reyes, 2B

Justin Garza, RHP (0-1, 3.46 ERA)

TWINS (37-38)

Edouard Julien, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Byron Buxton, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Royce Lewis, 3B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Willi Castro, LF

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Joe Ryan, RHP (7-4, 3.30 ERA)