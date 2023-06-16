BOSTON — The Red Sox are taking a patient approach with infielder Adalberto Mondesi, who already entered the season with the setback of a torn ACL injury from last April.

Initially acquired from the Kansas City Royals as an infield depth addition during the offseason, the Red Sox were already aware it’d be some time until Mondesi would be fully ready to go and retake the diamond. But with over half of the season already in the books and the All-Star Game quickly approaching, it seems as though the 27-year-old remains at square one.

“Personally, from his end, from everything I’ve heard, there’s a lot of bad days and we haven’t been able to move onto the next step,” Boston skipper Alex Cora said ahead of Friday’s matchup with the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. “… He’s just getting treatment (for now).”

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, Cora revealed that the Red Sox were shutting down Mondesi and putting a stoppage to all baseball activities, noting that comfort played a factor in the team’s decision to delay his rehab grind.

“He came in here, he had an MRI, the doctors talked to him about it, but now it’s that hurdle,” Cora explained.

With Trevor Story already booking his aimed return date, the question mark surrounding Mondesi continues to grow. Boston currently has Christian Arroyo and Pablo Reyes for infield depth, each of which could help hold the fort down for Story and even provide a recovery day or two upon his return date. That could put Mondesi and the Red Sox in a tricky situation down the line this season.