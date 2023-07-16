As the Red Sox get set to complete their three-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, manager Alex Cora provided updates on several injured Boston players.

Two members of Boston’s bullpen appear closer to return. According to MassLive’s Chris Smith, Cora revealed “there’s a good chance,” the Red Sox will activate reliever Richard Bleier during the three-game series with the Oakland Athletics that starts Monday.

Bleier was placed on the 15-day injured list back on May 22 with left shoulder inflammation, but the veteran left-handed pitcher wasn’t progressing as quickly in his recovery as the Red Sox hoped.

Cora on Saturday noted Red Sox pitcher John Schreiber, who’s been out since May with a muscle strain in his shoulder, would have at least one more rehab appearance in Triple-A Worcester, but the timetable has changed.

“We want (him) to go back-to-back,” Cora told reporters according to Smith. “… I think it’s Wednesday-Thursday, he’ll go back-to-back. And then from there, hopefully, if everything goes well, maybe at the end of the Mets series. Most likely for the Atlanta series.”

Cora also added that Pablo Reyes would play nine innings for the Portland Seadogs on Sunday, according to Smith.

“Let’s see how he feels,” Cora told reporters. “Probably he needs a few more at-bats during the week and that’s what we’ll do.”

Reyes wound up on the 10-day injured list after being a last-minute scratch due to abdominal soreness prior to the June 20 matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

When Reyes does get reactivated, Cora told reporters on Friday, he may try the 29-year-old in the outfield as well as infield.