Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement Tuesday after 19 NHL seasons, and it was a day of thanks and goodbyes.

The Boston Bruins sent out a message to their franchise legend, and owner Jeremy Jacobs also shared his thanks to Bergeron for his career in Boston.

Fans were saddened but also glad for the memories Bergeron brought to the Black and Gold. And even rival fans sent their respects toward the 38-year-old.

Along with a written message, the Bruins released a tribute video highlighting some of the best moments of Bergeron’s career.

“What a ride it was,” the team tweeted with the video. “Thanks for the memories, Patrice.”

Bergeron ended his career with a Stanley Cup, two Olympic gold medals, three All-Star Game appearances and six Selke Trophies.

