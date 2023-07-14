Celtics Rumors: Why Jaylen Brown Extension Talks Are On Hold

The Celtics remain steadfast on extending Jaylen Brown this offseason, but there appears to be another obstacle in Boston’s way.

The Green made a splash trade for Kristaps Porzingis, which saw Marcus Smart traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. The move made Grant Williams expendable, and Boston traded the forward to the Dallas Mavericks.

While the Celtics reportedly made a call to the Portland Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens affirmed the Celtics want to re-sign Brown, who is eligible to sign a five-year, $295 million supermax contract.

The deal could have been agreed to on July 1, but negotiations seem to be moving slowly, and there will be another delay, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach on Friday.

“According to a league source, although talks between Brown and the Celtics have been progressing, Brown, a National Basketball Players Association vice president, is headed overseas for an organizational event, and he plans to meet with the Celtics again when he returns,” Himmelsbach wrote.

“It’s unclear how long Brown will be gone, but there is expected to be a temporary pause in the negotiations during his absence. The source stressed that Brown’s departure is not related to any setback with the Celtics; he is simply honoring a previously scheduled commitment.”

The Celtics have until October to re-sign Brown, so there’s still plenty of time, and Stevens assured this week there would be no problems.

But that hasn’t stopped prominent Boston fans like Bill Simmons from hinting that something could be wrong. Those fears won’t be alleviated until the sides agree to a deal.