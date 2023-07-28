Charlie McAvoy Will Tickle Bruins Fans With Favorite Patrice Bergeron Memory

Ever since Patrice Bergeron announced he was hanging up the skates after his illustrious 19-year career with the Boston Bruins, his teammates acknowledged the type of impact he had on them on and off the ice.

While Charlie McAvoy ensured Bergeron that the team would be in good hands, he also chimed in with his favorite memory of his captain.

“Favorite Bergy memory is definitely going to be his acting skills,” McAvoy said, per team-provided video. “I don’t even know if you can create, recreate what he’s done the joy that he’s brought the guys in the room. I think that’s what I’ll miss the most.”

In the video, Bergeron is shown wearing an Elmo costume acting along with the voice and laughter of the puppet.

The leader of the defensive core also sent a special message to Bergeron via the Bruins’ social media platforms.

Bergy is just one of a kind. One in a million. Off the ice, on the ice, a true gentleman. He works his butt off in everything he does. He’s totally committed in everything he’s ever done.

The way that he carries himself, he does it all the right way. What an incredible person that I’ve been able to learn from.

After being drafted 14th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Bruins, McAvoy shared the ice with Bergeron for six seasons. With Bergeron’s retirement, one void that will need to be addressed is naming the 21st captain in Bruins history. And while the Bruins brass hasn’t begun to start those conversations, McAvoy should be in contention having served as alternate captain under Bergeron’s tenure.