Eduardo Rodríguez To Red Sox? Why Reunion Could Make Sense

The Boston Red Sox have been anything but healthy when it comes to their rotation.

If you throw a dart at their Opening Day roster you’re bound to land on a pitcher who has spent time on the injured list. In fact, you could field a playoff rotation with some of the names, as Chris Sale, James Paxton, Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck have all called the IL home for most of the season.

In spite of all those injuries, the Red Sox remain competitive and in the hunt for an American League Wild Card spot. Though the expectation is that all four starters mentioned will play a role down the stretch, Boston is still expected to do its homework on the starting pitching market as we approach the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Who better to start with than a past member of the its playoff rotation?

Info:

Name: Eduardo Rodríguez

Position: Starter

Age: 30 (April 7, 1993)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 231 pounds

Throws: Left

2023 stats*:

13 games, 76 2/3 innings

5-5 record, 2.70 ERA, 81 strikeouts

1.004 WHIP, 3.27 FIP, 160 ERA+

9.5 K/9, 2.1 BB/9, 4.5 K/BB

Career stats*:

189 games (183 starts), 1,024 1/3 innings

74-49 record, 4.04 ERA, 1,045 strikeouts

1.292 WHIP, 3.84 FIP, 111 ERA+

9.2 K/9, 3.0 BB/9, 4.5 K/BB

*through July 18

Why Rodríguez makes sense for Red Sox:

The Red Sox always got quality work out of Rodríguez, but they’ve never seen this version of him.

Those numbers you read above are by far the best of the 30-year-old’s career, as he’s served as the only bright spot for a dreadful Detroit Tigers team. He would immediately have the best ERA in the Red Sox rotation should he come aboard, setting Boston up to shuffle their pitching staff and look absolutely terrifying heading into the final two months of the season.

Why Rodríguez doesn’t make sense for Red Sox:

It would be awesome for Rodríguez to make his return to Boston, but the Red Sox have a lot working against them in trying to acquire him.

Boston hasn’t been one to acquire a high-priced rental under chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, and Rodríguez looks exactly like that after the first half. He has an opt out at the end of the season and will absolutely exercise it if he continues to shove the way he has — with the opportunity to improve on an $18 million salary coming along rarely.

The Red Sox need a bit more than just Rodríguez to compete in October, so giving up a fairly large haul for him wouldn’t make much sense when you can just attempt to sign him in the offseason.

Verdict: He’ll be too rich for Boston’s blood.

Prediction: The Red Sox will undoubtedly take a look at Rodríguez, as prior knowledge will give them a leg up on any competition. Detroit, unfortunately, will elect to make the most of this rental and shipping him to the highest bidder. He’s going to look very weird in a New York Yankees uniform.