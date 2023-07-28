Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a right calf strain and will be out “several weeks,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor told reporters Friday, per Sports Illustrated.

The Bengals star was injured during Thursday’s training camp session. Burrow was carted off the field after the non-contact injury, which took place as he scrambled away from defenders.

Taylor would not say whether or not he expected Burrow to be ready for Week 1 on Sept. 10, which is just over six weeks away. The Bengals travel to their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns for the season opener.

“Several weeks is several weeks,” Taylor told reporters.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bengals are not the only team to have a star player injured in the opening week of training camp. Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey had surgery Friday after a knee injury and reportedly will not return until December.