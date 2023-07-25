Saudi Arabia’s influence on sports has been felt in recent years, and that could grow if Kylian Mbappé makes a move to the Saudi Profesional League.

Al Hilal, which is owned by the Public Investment Fund, offered Paris Saint-German a €300 million transfer fee — a record fee — and the club is prepared to offer Mbappé a package that includes paying him €700 million a season, according to CBS Sports’ James Benge on Monday. The deal allows the French star to depart Real Madrid, but Mbappé wants a longer deal, according to Benge. However, Al Hilal is amendable to that, and PSG has given permission for the sides to speak.

Al Hilal and Mbappe have not spoken, and the deal is a salary of €200 million and the €700 million includes commercial deals, according to insider Fabrizio Romano.

To put into context how insane it would be to pay one player about $776 million, LeBron James’ career earnings are $531 million, the New York Mets’ payroll is $367 million and Tom Brady’s career NFL earnings were $332 million. All numbers are according to Front Office Sports.

Saudi Arabia, through the PIF, has exerted influence on golf with the LIV Golf Series and a merger with the PGA Tour would serve to increase that influence.

The Saudi Pro League now is being used to exert influence on soccer. Cristiano Ronaldo signed a deal with Al Nassr in January that pays him over $210 million a season. Ronaldo is all in on the propaganda machine to the point of proclaiming the Saudi Pro League was better than Major League Soccer. Multiple star players have signed with Saudi Pro League clubs, and that doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.

NBA stars also seem to want to get in on the action. James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Draymond Green reacted to Al Hilal’s proposed deal for Mbappé.

“Me headed to Saudi when they call (Rich Paul) and (Maverick Carter) for that 1 year deal!” James tweeted Monday.

“Al Hilal you can take me,” Antetokounmpo tweeted. “I look like Kylian Mbappe.”

“They got basketball leagues too right?” Green tweeted with running emojis. “I don’t the ink on my contract has dried up yet.”

While the NBA stars’ comments were more tongue-in-cheek, they serve to put the focus on the PIF’s money rather than Saudi Arabia’s human rights record. That wasn’t the clear intent of the NBA stars, but it is one the kingdom can take advantage of.

It seems unfathomable for Mbappé to turn this reported deal down. He’s due a €60 million loyalty bonus if he stays with PSG on Aug. 1, according to Sky Sports on Tuesday. But that doesn’t seem like a strong reason to stay. The lure of playing the UEFA Champions League might be. Mbappé might care enough about his legacy to continue playing in the Champions League rather than take what would be a gap year at a lower club and league, no matter how hard Ronaldo tries to sell the Saudi Pro League.

Shohei Ohtani might come close to making the amount of money Mbappé might earn, but that will be up to the French star to decide on his future.