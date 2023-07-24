Nyheim Hines’ reported knee injury wasn’t suffered on the field or in the training room.

No, the injury that reportedly will force the Buffalo Bills running back to miss the entire season was suffered… on water.

“While sitting stationary on a jet ski, Nyheim Hines was struck by another rider and sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning. Hines will require surgery and will miss the 2023 season.”

The loss of Hines hurts Buffalo’s backfield depth but could create a greater impact on special teams. The 26-year-old Hines, acquired in 2022 via midseason trade with the Indianapolis Colts, served as the Bills’ primary returner on kickoffs and punts. In nine games, he posted two kickoff return touchdowns, both of which came against the New England Patriots in Week 18.

Buffalo will enter training camp with a backfield led by sophomore James Cook and former Patriot Damien Harris. Veteran Latavius Murray and undrafted rookie Jordan Mims also will compete for roster spots.

Hines is signed through the 2024 campaign.