One of the New England Patriots’ top rivals received some tough news over the weekend.

Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines is expected to miss the entire 2023 season due to a serious knee injury, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning, citing sources. Hines, 26, suffered the injury while away from the team’s facility.

The loss of Hines will hurt the Bills in the backfield, but more so on special teams. Acquired last season via trade with the Indianapolis Colts, the dual-threat back rushed just six times over nine games but served as Buffalo’s primary returner on kickoffs and punt returns.

Hines finished the season with two kickoff return touchdowns, both of which came against the Patriots in the Week 18 season finale.

The Bills reworked Hines’ contract during the offseason, resulting in $2 million in guaranteed salary and a $3.5 million cap hit in 2023. They also signed former Patriot Damien Harris to bolster their backfield.