FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots don’t necessarily have a leadership void. They still have commanding voices in all three phases, from Matthew Slater to Ja’Whaun Bentley to David Andrews.

But with Devin McCourty now retired, New England could benefit from some players emerging as leaders — especially in the secondary. And it sounds like two veterans have answered the call.

“We definitely miss him as a leader, but we have a lot of other guys filling in his role,” defensive end Deatrich Wise said after Monday’s training camp practice.

When asked which players are filling McCourty’s shoes, Wise added: “Our captains last year, in addition to (Jalen) Mills and (Jonathan) Jones, as well.”

Mills, 29, is entering his third season with the Patriots and just might replace McCourty at free safety after primarily playing boundary cornerback the previous two campaigns. Jones, also 29, now is the longest-tenured member of New England’s defense and re-signed this offseason on a two-year deal.

It’s hard to believe, but Wise is in his seventh year with the Patriots after being drafted in 2017. He was voted a team captain last season and has a strong chance of repeating in 2023.

“As a leader, I’ve always thought my role is leading by example where I see fit,” he said. “Speaking up or saying certain things, I do so.”

By the way: Wise’s work over the last six-plus months earned him a Patriots offseason program award, along with 11 of his teammates.