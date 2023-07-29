Patriots Rumors: Why Brian Belichick Has Been Absent At Practice

The Patriots had multiple players miss the first three days of training camp, and a position coach also can be added to that list.

Safeties coach Brian Belichick notably has been absent from training camp this week. NESN.com’s Zack Cox noted New England had cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino and co-linebackers coach and defensive player-caller Steve Belichick lead the safeties in positional drills. V’Angelo Bentley, who enters his second season in an NFL coaching fellowship role, coached the corners.

Belichick’s absence has been due to an offseason injury he is recovering from, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

“One on-field absence for the Patriots this training camp has been safeties coach Brian Belichick,” Yates reported Saturday. “He suffered a significant knee injury this offseason that he’s now recovering from, but it’ll keep him off the field for some time. In the meantime, he remains involved in meetings and preparing for the season.”

The Patriots had an off-day Saturday before they are set for a full week of practices starting Sunday.