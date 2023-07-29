Red Sox Could Get Former Prospect Back After Phillies Move

The Boston Red Sox could get a former pitching prospect back after the Phillies made a transaction.

Philadelphia designated Noah Song for assignment Saturday. The 26-year-old was on the 60-day injured list the entire 2023 season due to a back injury, which forced him to miss Opening Day. He had been on rehab assignment and made eight appearances in the minors. He has a 7.36 ERA in 11 innings and 16 strikeouts.

The Red Sox drafted Song in the fourth round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft. He made his debut with the Lowell Spinners but left to fulfill his military obligations with the Naval Academy.

Song was on track to return this season, but the Phillies swiped him from Boston in the 2022 Rule 5 draft.

Philadelphia has until before 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trade the right-hander or put him on waivers Wednesday. If he goes unclaimed until Friday, he would be offered back to Boston.

Song was considered one of Boston’s top prospects when he was drafted but a lengthy absence meant he would need time to get his career back on track. The Red Sox will hope that work will be done back in their system.