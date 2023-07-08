Red Sox Make Roster Move Prior To Athletics Matchup

The roster moves continued for the Red Sox this weekend.

Boston reinstated left-handed relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez from the 15-day injured list prior to its matchup against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park on Saturday. Right-handed reliever Justin Garza was recalled to Triple-A Worcester.

Rodriguez was placed on the injured list on June 4 due to left shoulder inflammation. The 31-year-old’s last appearance was against the Cincinnati Reds on May 30, where he gave up five runs off two hits in 2/3 innings. Rodriguez has five strikeouts in four innings of work this season with an 18.00 ERA.

Garza was claimed off waivers this season from the Los Angeles Angels. The 29-year-old has 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings of action, and he has amassed a 6.11 ERA.

Saturday’s transaction came a day after the Red Sox shuffled their roster, which included reinstating Yu Chang from the 60-day injured list.

First pitch for Red Sox-Athletics is scheduled at 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN after an hour of pregame.

