The Red Sox being a three-game series against the Texas Rangers with a Fourth of July clash at Fenway Park.

Boston likely will roll out a bullpen game with Brennan Bernardino getting his first career start. The left-hander came on in relief for Garrett Whitlock after his start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday was cut short due to injury. He pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up one run off one hit while striking out one batter.

Masataka Yoshida returns to the lineup after sitting out a game. He’ll start at left field at bat third behind Alex Verdugo. Justin Turner moves to fifth in the order behind Rafael Devers. Christian Arroyo will start at second base and bat seventh.

Dane Dunning will start for the Rangers. His last start was against the Detroit Tigers on June 28. He struck out 10 batters in 8 2/3 innings, and the right-hander only gave up two runs off four hits.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the full lineups here:

BOSTON RED SOX (43-42)

Jarren Duran, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

David Hamilton, SS

Connor Wong, C

Brennan Bernardino, LHP (1-0, 2.49 ERA)

TEXAS RANGERS (50-35)

Marcus Semien, 2B

Corey Seager, SS

Josh Jung, 3B

Adolis García, RF

Nathaniel Lowe, 1B

Ezequiel Duran, DH

Mitch Garver, C

Robbie Grossman, LF

Leody Taveras, CF

Dane Dunning, RHP (7-1, 2.69 ERA)