The Red Sox dropped game two of their ‘Windy City’ series to the Chicago Cubs, 10-4. Although they fell short of a win, some of their key sluggers still stepped it up at the plate.
Justin Turner extended his hitting streak to eleven games Saturday with two doubles, an RBI and a run. Over this streak, he’s batted .429 with seven extra base hits and 15 RBI.
Triston Casas had the long ball today, knocking back a 425-foot homerun at Wrigley Field. That makes bac-o-back homers from Casas after his fourth-inning home run Friday in the Red Sox’ 8-3 victory over the Cubs.
The Red Sox take the field Sunday afternoon with hopes of grabbing a series win over Chicago before their trip out west to face the Oakland Athletics.
