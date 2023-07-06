These Red Sox Pitchers Providing ‘Good Recipe’ To Stack Wins

If there’s one thing the Boston Red Sox haven’t been able to do throughout the first half of 2023, it’s stack wins.

Boston has hovered around the .500 mark all season, with manager Alex Cora even admitting his team has struggled to stray away from the middle of the road. A collection of injuries and inconsistencies has led to equal hot and cold streaks throughout the season.

The Red Sox do see a way to dig themselves out of this unfortunate trend, starting with the work of their soon-to-be ace Brayan Bello.

“That’s another outstanding job by Bello,” Red Sox infielder Justin Turner said Wednesday, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He gave us some length, pitching out of some jams early and getting back to attacking the zone, controlling the pitch count — being able to pitch deep in the game.

“Then, obviously, you have (Chris) Martin and Kenley (Jansen) to come in and slam the doors. That’s a pretty good recipe for us.”

The trio of Bello, Martin and Jansen is about as daunting a pitching unit as there is in Major League Baseball, with all three pitching lights out throughout the month on June and now into July.

Bello has been one of the better starters in the American League, topping off his first half with a seven-inning performance where he allowed just two runs in a win over the Texas Rangers. Martin was just as dominant out of the bullpen in the first half, collecting a 1.74 ERA and 22 strikeouts in his first 26 innings pitched. Jansen, well, he’s an All-Star.

The Red Sox are unable to roll that threesome out more than once every five days, but given the elite pitching all three men have provided in 2023, they’ll be okay with that.