Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story continues to move closer to Boston in his rehab from off-season elbow surgery, both in physical progress and geographically.

After smashing a home run in his first of three games with Double-A Portland last weekend, Story got the start at shortstop for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

Story’s bat looked on time in the matinee as he went 2-for-3 with a single and a ground-rule double. The 30-year-old had both of his hits on fastballs and both left his bat at over 100 mph, per RedSoxStats on Twitter.

Catcher Reese McGuire and right-hander Corey Kluber also made rehab appearances on Wednesday in Worcester’s 10-8 loss to Rochester.

Story continues below advertisement

Before the Red Sox beat the Braves 7-1 on Tuesday, Alex Cora noted that Story continues to make progress toward his 2023 debut with Boston.

The plan remains for Story to rejoin the team at shortstop to pair with fellow middle infielders Christian Arroyo and the recently re-activated Pablo Reyes.

With a previously crowded middle infield group, Boston traded Kiké Hernández to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in exchange for two minor league right-handed pitchers.

Story continues to rehab in Worcester this week as the team continues conversations on the next steps toward his big league return.