Yu Chang has played in less than twenty games this regular season after suffering a hamate injury earlier in the year. Before his first game back in the Red Sox lineup on Friday night, Yu Chang said he wanted to “give the team 100% of Yu Chang.” He gave 110%.

In his first plate appearance since April 24th, Chang knocked a ground ball up the middle of the infield for a two-RBI single giving the Red Sox an early 2-0 lead over the A’s in the second inning that lead to the Sox’s eventual 7-3 win against the Athletics.

