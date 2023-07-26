Why Patriots Are ‘Really Excited’ About JuJu Smith-Schuster

FOXBORO, Mass. — Fans and media members got their first look Wednesday at the Patriots’ highest-profile free agent addition.

Invisible throughout the spring as he rehabbed a knee injury suffered in the AFC Championship Game, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was a full participant on Day 1 of training camp.

Smith-Schuster took first reps in positional drills, ran with the top offensive unit alongside fellow veteran wideout DeVante Parker, caught a touchdown pass from Mac Jones in 11-on-11 drills and drew lofty praise from director of player personnel Matt Groh.

“We’re really excited to have JuJu,” Groh, New England’s second-in-command on roster matters behind Bill Belichick, said in a post-practice news conference. “It’s good to see him out here today. He’s been working. The guy loves ball, the guy wants to compete and the guy is tough. I know we’re used to seeing those kinds of players at his position around here.

“I think with having JuJu in here, it’s a new face and a new name, but I don’t think that it will be a big deviation from what people around here are accustomed to seeing inside.”

As Groh alluded to, Smith-Schuster is expected to directly replace Jakobi Meyers, who was New England’s leading receiver and top slot option in each of the last three seasons. The Patriots chose Smith-Schuster over Meyers in free agency this offseason — a move former team captain Devin McCourty criticized at the time.

Meyers was a reliable target for Jones in key situations and was popular among teammates for his toughness and work ethic. But Smith-Schuster offers more explosiveness and run-after-catch ability, and he has a stronger track record of high-end production.

The former Steeler and Chief has surpassed Meyers’ career high of 866 receiving yards three times — including a 78-933-3 effort for Super Bowl champion Kansas City last season — and has 29 career touchdown catches to Meyers’ eight.

“He’s got the production and the career to stand amongst himself,” Groh said. “JuJu’s JuJu. He’s going to go out there and be himself, and I look forward to seeing him have a productive season.”

To do so, though, Smith-Schuster and Jones will need to develop the type of on-field chemistry that can only be built through repetition. The two did not meet up for any informal throwing sessions after Smith-Schuster signed in March, and the wideout sat out nearly all of the Patriots’ spring practices, so he’ll need to make up for lost time this summer. On Wednesday, Jones targeted Smith-Schuster with just one of his 10 passes in team drills, which exclusively focused on low-red-zone scenarios.

The two have bonded off the field, however, with Jones saying back in May that their “football nerd” sensibilities made them fast friends.

“JuJu loves football, and you can see the juice that he brings,” the QB said after Wednesday’s practice. “He’s definitely really embraced everything. He’s working really hard, always doing the right thing. We’ve just got to be consistent. I know that he can bring that veteran leadership. …

“Just to hear his experience, whether it’s with other quarterbacks, coordinators or against other defenses, it’s really cool, because I like to pick people’s brains, as well. So I’m really happy to have him and the guys that we have in that room.”

After missing out on prized free agent DeAndre Hopkins, the Patriots opened camp with a clear top four at receiver in Smith-Schuster, Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton, with sixth-round rookie Demario Douglas the early favorite for the No. 5 spot. Veteran Ty Montgomery also is in the mix as a hybrid receiver/third-down back.