Despite getting hit by a pitch in his first at-bat, Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story had a good day at the plate in his Triple-A Worcester debut on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old veteran, working his way back into Boston’s lineup for the first time since September 2022 following offseason elbow surgery, is no stranger to being drilled at the plate.

In the 2022 season, Story suffered a wrist fracture after being hit by a pitch thrown by Corey Kluber when he was with the Tampa Bay Rays.

“We joke about (how) he broke my hand as we are both (now) hurt and coming back,” Story told Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. “I told (the Red Sox) I don’t want any (live batting practice) against Kluber and of course, that’s what happens, and I still don’t think I have a hit off him in my whole career. He’s good and I’m excited to watch him throw.”

Kluber landed on the injured list on June 21 with right shoulder inflammation and made his rehab debut with Double-A Portland last weekend.

The 37-year-old right-handed pitcher gave up three runs on three hits in two innings of work in Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided an update on both Story and Kluber prior to Boston’s matchup against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday saying Story would get some more at-bats checking in as designated hitter, while Kluber would probably get at least one more start in Worcester.