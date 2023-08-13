Miguel Cabrera received a standing ovation from the Boston crowd in his last at-bat at Fenway Park.

It was a moment of respect for the Tigers’ slugger as he embarks on his retirement tour during his final Major League Baseball season. The moment was not only recognized by Cabrera himself but Red Sox skipper Alex Cora, according to The Boston Globes’s Pete Abraham.

“That was great. These people, they get it,” Cora told Abraham. “They understand the history of the game. There’s certain days that you’re like, ‘Oh, come on, the wave?’ and all the stuff when we’re down by a lot. But they understand the history of the game. It was a cool moment.”

Cora thanked the fans directly on the social media platform X, formally known as Twitter.

The 9th inning today was special/unique. That standing ovation to Miguel Cabrera was outstanding. Thank you #RedSoxNation. — Alex (@ac13alex) August 13, 2023

If you’ve attended a Red Sox game in any fashion at Fenway Park you have undoubtedly seen a wave breakout at one point or another — regardless of the score.

But what you may not know is there is according to Red Sox fan lore, the wave started in a tightly packed section behind home plate. Whenever someone in that section has to stand up to go to the bathroom or get food or a drink, everyone else in that same section had to stand as well. The fans in the next row, then couldn’t see the action in front of them so they had to stand up as well creating a domino effect in the entire section and surrounding sections — creating the wave, or so it’s believed.

While whether or not the wave originated in Fenway remains unverified, the iconic ballpark offers some of the most historic moments in baseball history and even some facts you may not know about the oldest venue in Major League Baseball.