Red Sox Faithful Honor Miguel Cabrera In Final Fenway Park At-Bat

Miguel Cabrera’s final at-bat at Fenway Park came on Sunday in the top of the ninth inning with the Red Sox leading the Tigers 6-3 with one on and no outs.

The Fenway faithful rose to their feet to honor the Detroit slugger as he stepped up to the plate to face Boston closer Kenley Jansen.

Cabrera took a moment to acknowledge the crowd before flying out to center for the first out of the inning.

The Tigers’ social media team took the opportunity to thank the City of Boston on the X Platform, formally known as Twitter, and the Red Sox social team replied.

Story continues below advertisement

A legend of the game! Congrats on an incredible career, Miggy! — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 13, 2023

Unfortunately, for the Tigers, Cabrera’s final trip to Boston would not end on a happy note for Detroit — Janson would record the final two outs to secure the series win for the Red Sox.

Cabrera finished the day 0-for-4 from the plate but the 2012 America League Triple Crown winner recorded the first RBI of the day when his groundout to short allowed Spencer Torkelson to score.

Prior to Saturday’s matchup, the Red Sox gifted Cabrera with a piece of Fenway as a souvenir from his 21 years playing in the Major Leagues.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2003 World Series champion has recorded 3,154 hits, 508 home runs and 1,864 RBIs in his career. Only three pitchers have allowed more than 20 hits off the bat of Cabrera — Phil Hughes, with 20; Corey Kluber, with 25; James Shields, with 27.

As Cabrera continues his retirement tour over the remainder of the season, the Red Sox are working toward closing the gap between themselves and the final wild card spot. With the win over Detroit, Boston is trailing three games behind Toronto, who beat the Chicago Cubs 11-4 on Sunday.