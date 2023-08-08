FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will open their 2023 preseason Thursday night against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

But fans might need to wait a bit longer to see the team’s bigger-name veterans take the field.

Asked Tuesday whether New England’s lesser-experienced players would “start the game and play the bulk of the game” against Houston, head coach Bill Belichick replied: “Just like all of the NFL (opening) games, yep.”

Belichick said the Patriots were “still working out” how they would divide snaps between each of their quarterbacks.

“But the players who are least experienced will get the most playing time,” he added. “I can tell you that.”

One Patriots veteran — defensive end Deatrich Wise — said he did not expect to play Thursday night. The structure of Tuesday’s practice suggested starting QB Mac Jones and many of New England’s offensive regulars might not, either.

When the Patriots began full-team 11-on-11 drills, Jones worked on a separate field with a handful of established skill players: wide receivers DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne, tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, and running back Rhamondre Stevenson. It wouldn’t be surprising to see all of those players sit out against the Texans.

Last year, the Patriots sat most of their projected starters in Week 1 of the preseason, save for then-rookie left guard Cole Strange.

With the Patriots opening the preseason Thursday night, here's a look back at their lineup from last year's exhibition opener.



Most of the starters on both sides of the ball sat out.

Jones’ group eventually did see extensive reps in 11-on-11s on Tuesday, but not until after reserve signal-callers Bailey Zappe, Trace McSorley and undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham all took their turns.

Zappe and McSorley have been New England’s second- and third-string QBs, respectively, since the start of spring practice. Cunningham mostly has practiced with the wide receivers, but the former Louisville star saw action behind center in each of the last two practices and could get a look there Thursday, as well. He’s easily the most athletic of New England’s quarterbacks and offers intriguing upside as a dual-threat player.

The Texans announced they will start No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud at QB against the Patriots.

Belichick said the first preseason game will “give the players a chance to play and see how they perform in contact situations.”

“They’re somewhat limited out here (in practice),” the coach said. “But (the preseason) is putting it all together, not just a drill of first-and-10s, 7-on-7s. It’s real football. Things change quickly. They’ll have to make in-game adjustments, (show) how they compete, physicality.

“A lot of guys will get a chance, so we’ll see how it goes.”