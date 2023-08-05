BOSTON — The 2023 season has brought many things for the Red Sox, but perhaps the most encouraging sign for the future has been the emergence of Brayan Bello.

Bello had some rough patches as a rookie in 2022, pitching his way to a 4.71 ERA across 57 1/3 innings pitched as injuries necessitated an early arrival to Boston. In 2023, the Red Sox pulled their young star up when he was ready, resulting in a 3.79 ERA across 102 innings pitched entering Saturday.

The 24-year-old has looked totally in control and comfortable as a sophomore, and while improvements are always to be expected out of young pitchers, Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes Bello’s had some help.

“The last few years, our young pitchers have benefitted from a lot of guys,” Cora said Saturday. “This goes back to when I started here. (David Price, Rick Porcello, Chris Sale, Nate Eovaldi) and those guys, there’s a reason they were able to go every five days. There’s a reason they could bounce back from certain injuries. I think that’s the biggest thing, your routine and how you go about it.

“It’s about understanding you’re not going to feel 100% every day, but give 100% and using that to help them. Bello has benefitted from being around quality guys. (Eovaldi), Michael (Wacha) last year, (James Paxton) this year, Corey (Kluber), although he hasn’t performed lately he’s still around and helping him out. It’s a good group, it’s a group of veterans that pay it forward because someone did it for them.”

Bello was thrust into a more prominent role once Sale, Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck all hit the injured list, and thrived as one third of the Red Sox’s three-man rotation.

As the trio of injured pitchers make their way back to Boston, Bello’s role will go unchanged. If 2023 has taught us anything, it’s that he’s going to be around for the long haul.