After nearly six weeks of pure dominance, Brayan Bello hit a rough patch of starts for the Red Sox in recent outings.

Entering his start on Monday, Bello was 1-1 with a 9.75 ERA in 16 innings in his previous three appearances with five home runs allowed. The 24-year-old needed a solid start to open the four-game series against the Kansas City Royals to get both himself and his team back on track after being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The young right-hander did just that on Monday, tossing 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Bello earned a no-decision before the Red Sox came out with a walk-off 6-2 victory.

While the righty did not rack up the strikeouts, he pitched effectively with a much improved sinker to force 11 groundouts and kept the ball in the ballpark.

Story continues below advertisement

“The first inning was slow,” Bello said through a translator, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “The body wasn’t feeling great. After the first inning, the body got in a rhythm and we got almost seven (innings). Good outing for me today.”

Bello’s manager saw the improvements from the young starter that translated into a competitive outing.

“Good stuff,” Alex Cora said on Bello’s outing. “Energy-wise, he was slow early on. Little by little, he gained energy. Got moving inside and did a good job.”

With the Red Sox in desperate need of a win, their young ace gave his club a chance to do just that.

Story continues below advertisement

“Overall, what we needed,” Cora added. “A deep outing and a good one.”

More MLB:

Pablo Reyes Told Red Sox Pitcher He Would Hit Home Run This Week

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

Digital Content Producer

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images