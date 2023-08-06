Red Sox Wrap: Toronto’s Bats Power Past Boston, Complete Sweep

The Boston Red Sox dropped the series finale, 13-1, against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday from Fenway Park.

The Red Sox moved to 57-54 while the Blue Jays improved to 63-50 after completing the series sweep.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

In a day where the Red Sox had to bounce back from Saturday’s devastating 5-4 loss, the Blue Jays lineup smashed the Boston pitching staff in another bullpen game.

After Brennan Bernardino delivered a scoreless inning as an opener, Chris Murphy served as the bulk reliever after Nick Pivetta did the same in Saturday’s bullpen game.

In the third inning, Toronto capitalized on a few Boston mistakes. A George Springer fly ball dropped in next to Jarren Duran on the warning track and into the bullpen to put two runners in scoring position. A pair of doubles from Matt Chapman and Cavan Biggio put the Blue Jays in front in a four-run frame.

Toronto scored another seven runs in the next two innings and stayed relentless at the plate. The visitors pounded out 13 runs and 16 hits to finish off a sweep against Boston and gain a five-game lead in the wild card race.

The Red Sox were forced to use five pitchers in Bernardino, Murphy, Mauricio Llovera and Nick Robertson. In the ninth inning, Boston put position player Pablo Reyes on the mound, who posted a scoreless inning.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Bernardino continued his success as an opener, tossing a scoreless first inning with a pair of strikeouts.

— Triston Casas smashed his 17th home run of the season in the fourth inning. The 414-foot blast was the eighth homer for Casas since the All-Star break.

— Toronto’s George Springer added two more hits and a run scored after going 4-for-4 against the Red Sox on Saturday.

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox continue their 10-game homestand at Fenway Park on Monday to begin a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.