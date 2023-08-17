Mike Greenberg did some investigative reporting as it related to a social media post from New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

And Greenberg’s weirdly-placed tap of the finger now has the longtime ESPN host theorizing about Rodgers’ next recruit for New York. It just so happens to be Rodgers’ longtime Green Bay Packers teammate, close friend and two-time first Team All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.

“But, upon closer inspection, if you touch Aaron’s rear end on the picture, you discover he has tagged surreptitiously David Bakhtiari,” Greenberg said while unpacking the Instagram post during ESPN’s “Get Up” on Thursday.

“… Is he telling, sort of privately telling the world, or telling the Jets, or telling Bakhtiari himself, ‘We need my guy here in New York protecting my backside?'” Greenberg said, phrasing the question to ESPN’s Harry Douglas and Dan Orlovsky.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Douglas and Orlovsky agreed with Greenberg and believe it was a subliminal message from Rodgers. Orlovsky even went as far as to say the Jets should “absolutely” try to make a trade for Bakhtiari.

"He is not going to send a message like that without a real meaning into it." 👀



—@HDouglas83 on Aaron Rodgers tagging David Bakhtiari on his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/cdAN4hegq3 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 17, 2023

For transparency sake, a quick run through Rodgers’ Instagram indicates this isn’t the first time he’s tagged Bakhtiari in an unrelated post. Rodgers did the same when he posted another photo August 8.

However, Greenberg’s sentiments aren’t the only thing tying Rodgers’ longtime tackle to the Jets. There’s also been trade speculation about Bakhtiari potentially landing with the Jets. That would require a trade, though, as the 31-year-old is under contract for two more seasons with a cap hit of $21 million in 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s also worth noting the Jets seemingly could use some help up front. New York’s offensive line has been an issue in training camp, according to both reporters on scene as well as Jets head coach Robert Saleh himself. Saleh was captured on the most recent episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” ranting about the lack of production from the unit.