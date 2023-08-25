Ex-Patriots Running Back Reveals Video Of Race With Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart, for some reason, thought he was faster than an NFL running back, and he got a rough lesson from a New England Patriots Super Bowl champion.

Granted, Stevan Ridley retired after playing the 2018 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but recently retired former running back still has an edge over a comedian and actor.

Hart challenged Ridley to a race and revealed in an interview this week he is wheelchair-bound for at least six to eight weeks after he suffered a torn abdomen and abductors.

Fans were curious to see how this 40-yard dash played out, and Ridley delivered Friday when he posted videos from the race on his Instagram.

“Gotcha? Got who?” Ridley captioned his video.

The pair seemed to have raced more than once since Ridley posted more than one video, and the second video appeared to be the one where Hart suffered his ailments. Ridley trolled the comedian with a slow-mo of him beating Hart, too. And the comments also roasted Hart.

“Ayeee that slow mo go crazy! Lol you was movin fr,” former Patriots pass rusher Chandler Jones said.

“Lmaoo it was ova wit early,” fellow former Patriots running back James White said.

“Bruh,” former New England receiver Brandon LaFell said with laughing emojis.

“Man got hurt running slow as (expletive)! I’m weak,” former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith said.

Ridley was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft, but his four-year run in New England was plagued with injuries. He was a member of the team that won Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks.

And he showed to Hart he still had some juice left.